Driver walked to safety during Bristow water rescue

BRISTOW — Fire and rescue crews helped a driver flee rushing waters early Friday.

Prince William crews were called to the Bristow Manor Golf Course at 11507 Valley View Drive in Bristow at 4:16 a.m. Friday.

A driver of a vehicle drove into rising water of Kettle Run, near the golf course, and their car stalled.

Prince William County Fire and Rescue Assistant Chief Matt Smolsky said crews arrived and helped walk the driver from his car to higher ground.

Crews did not use boats during the rescue effort.

No one was injured.

The region was inundated with heavy rains overnight Friday.

More than two inches of rain fell on Manassas on Thursday into Friday morning, according to the National Weather Service.