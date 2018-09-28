Menu
Woodbridge
70°
Sunny
Feels like: 70°F
Wind: 3mph S
Humidity: 80%
Pressure: 30.07"Hg
UV index: 0
Detailed forecast ▸
Real. Local. News for Prince William, Manassas, & Stafford, Virginia.
150,000 monthly users. 333 paid subscribers.
Sign In
Subscribe

Prince William, a funding partner at Stafford’s airport, briefed on runway expansion

Subscriber Content
Kimberly Scharfenberger
For Potomac Local
September 28, 2018 / 12:11 pm / Leave a Comment

Subscribe Today and Connect to Your Community

Get full access to Potomac Local and support quality local journalism with a $6 monthly subscription, or SAVE with a $65 annual subscription. It costs less than a good cup of coffee.


—or—


Try us FREE for 14 days!

Or log into your account.

Terms of Service

Post Your Email Notices, Press Releases, Event Fliers, and Photos


News, Stafford, Prince William, Traffic & Transit

© 2018 Potomac Local Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.