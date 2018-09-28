Get a free flu shot at Veterans Park Community Center

MANASSAS — (Press Release) The Prince William Health District encourages everyone to protect themselves, those they love, and those around them by getting an annual flu shot. The health district is offering free flu shots for those six months and older at the Veterans Park Community Center on Thursday, October 11 from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m., or while vaccine supplies last. The Community Center is located at 14300 Veterans Drive in Woodbridge. No appointment is necessary and the shots are free.

The flu is a contagious illness caused by a virus and is spread by coughing, sneezing or nasal discharge. Symptoms include fever, chills, fatigue, muscle aches, sore throat, cough, headache and runny or stuffy nose. Anyone can get the flu, but those at greatest risk of complications are children, people 65 and older, pregnant women and those with a weakened immune system.

“Vaccination is the best way to prevent influenza and its potentially severe complications,” said Alison Ansher, M.D., director, Prince William Health District. “When more people get vaccinated, there is less virus present in the community to infect those who cannot be vaccinated, such as infants under 6 months old. This helps protect everyone from this potentially deadly disease.”

The health district offers these tips from the Centers for Disease Control for staying healthy during flu season:

· Wash your hands often with soap and water or an alcohol-based hand rub. Avoid touching your eyes, nose or mouth. Germs spread this way.

· Try to avoid close contact with sick people. If you are sick with flu-like illness, stay home from school or work for at least 24 hours after your fever is gone without the use of fever-reducing medicine.

· Cover your nose and mouth with a tissue when you cough or sneeze. Throw the tissue in the trash after you use it.

· Practice good health habits. Get plenty of sleep and exercise, manage your stress, drink plenty of fluids and eat healthy food.

The Prince William Health District serves residents of Prince William County and the cities of Manassas and Manassas Park. For more information, visit www.vdh.virginia.gov/Prince-William. Follow the health district on Twitter @PrinceWilliamHD and on Facebook at www.facebook.com/PrinceWilliamHealthDistrict.