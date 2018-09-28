Five Stafford County road projects you need to know about this week

STAFFORD — From the western portion of the county to the Route 1 corridor in the east, there’s roadwork happening across Stafford County this week.

The Virginia Department of Transportation tells us:

Route 608 (Brooke Road) CLOSED for Stafford County Project

Brooke Road is closed near Eskimo Hill Road. This is a Stafford County project to realign the roadway to improve safety and drainage. The road will remain closed until January 2019. For more information about the project and the detour route, please visit the county’s project page.

Route 616 (Poplar Road) CLOSED

Beginning Monday, Oct. 1, Poplar Road will close between Stony Hill Road and Mack Lane to allow crews to remove a deteriorated metal pipe from underneath the roadway and install a new plastic pipe. Weather permitting, work will be complete and the road will reopen by Oct. 5. Signs will be posted to guide drivers along the recommended detour route, which is approximately 11 miles.

Route 637 (Telegraph Road) CLOSED

Telegraph Road is closed to through traffic between Route 1 and the I-95 bridge near Mt. Perry Road for pipe installation. Through traffic will be directed to use the designated detour around the work zone. Residents along Telegraph Road will maintain access to their homes.

Route 631 (Bells Hill Road) CLOSED

24-hour closure, Route 631 (Bells Hill Road) remains closed between Virginia Belle Drive and Belle Vine Lane for a slope failure and road damage caused by flooding. The road is anticipated to remain closed to through traffic until mid-October 2018. Road closed barricades and detour signs have been posted to guide motorists. Bells Hill Road remains open at both intersections with Route 1. Travelers seeking to access destinations south of Belle Vine Lane should use the southern intersection of Route 1 and Bells Hill Road to reach their destination.

Routine Maintenance

Monday – Friday, 6 a.m. – 4 p.m. Stay alert for mobile lane closures. Crews will perform routine maintenance activities at the following locations: