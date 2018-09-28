Child grabbed by wrist while walking to bus stop

MANASSAS — (Press Release) On September 28, 2018, at approximately 1:15 p.m., detectives from the Manassas City Police Department were notified of a suspicious event which occurred on the 9200 block of Byrd Dr.

Investigators spoke to a 10-year-old female victim who reported at approximately 6:30 a.m. she was approached by an unknown male in the area of Byrd Dr/Aspen Pl while she was walking to her bus stop.

The victim told police the suspect then grabbed her by the wrist. The victim yelled for a friend in the area and the suspect let go of the victim and walked away. The victim was not injured in the incident.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to contact Detective Brooks with the Manassas City Police Department at 703-257-8040 or the Manassas City/Manassas Park Crime Solvers at 703-330-0330.

Suspect Description:

-White Male with a short brown beard, last seen wearing a blue sweatshirt and black sneakers