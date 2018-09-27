Preston Banks is seeking another term on the Manassas Park Governing Body.

He’s one of three people seeking as many open seats on the council. Voters will head to the polls Tuesday, Nov. 6.

Banks is a member of the Prince William County Republican Committee and has put his campaign’s focus on reducing the city’s debt and solving its water problems.

We sent a Project: Election survey to him. His responses are below.

PL: What are the top three major issues facing the district you wish to represent?



Banks:

1. Lower water and sewer rates 2. Bring businesses to Manassas Park and manage the city’s high debt 3. Manage the city’s high debt

PL: What concrete solutions do you propose to address these issues?

Banks: To lower the water and sewer rates I propose to continue to explore selling the water system. And to sell it on terms that are in the best interests of the residents which include low water and sewer rates, repairs to the water and sewer system and good customer service.

To bring businesses to the city I propose to market the city and its available space and land.

The city has a high debt of $128 million which was incurred decades before I served in office. The debt payments are about 30% to 35% of the city’s total budget.

The highest payments are in the next four years. I have the knowledge and experience to guide the city through this challenge. To manage the debt and still balance the budget I suggest and support the following:

1. Improve the city’s financial management practices

2. Improve the collection of delinquent and uncollected revenue

3. Economic development to increase revenue

4. Create a debt reserve fund.

To financially survive we have to do these things. And if executed well, we can improve the city and overcome this challenge.

PL: From your perspective, what is the job description of the office you’re seeking?

Banks: To represent all of the residents in improving the city.



PL: Do you feel that the average citizen is well-informed and understands the workings of local government?

Banks: It depends on the person, the effort they make and whether they have the available time to go to the city’s website or attend the public meetings. To improve communication I make myself accessible. My Facebook page, email address and cell phone are publicly available.



PL: What expertise will you bring to the office?

Banks: I’m intelligent, care about the residents and the city, a problem solver, work well with others and have a geek-like hard work ethic.

PL: Have you ever made any mistakes in your public life? How have they affected you?

Banks: Sure. One of my favorite quotes is from Nelson Mandela, “the greatest glory in living lies not in never falling, but in rising every time we fall.” I learn from the mistake and continue working.



PL: Our readers want leaders in local government. Why should they vote for you?

Banks: Politics today is so divisive with its emphasis on party, ethnic/racial identity, and issues. I keep it simple. We are all part of the community. I’m running to represent all of the residents and improve the city.