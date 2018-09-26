Steins, Wines & Spirits Festival returns Saturday for its third year

MANASSAS — (Press Release) The Manassas Steins, Wines & Spirits Festival is a unique opportunity to sample your choice of beverage while listening to live music at the Manassas Museum in Historic Downtown Manassas.

Taste local craft beers, farm wines, and distilled spirits; all while enjoying great food from some of the best food vendors in Northern Virginia. Taster tickets ($40) include admission for one (21+) and 8 tickets for tasting, beer, wine or spirits.

Additional tasting tickets may be purchased. Non-taster ($10) tickets get you admission for one (13+) into the festival to listen to the live bands. The oyster tent will be returning from last year.

Participating Breweries, Wineries, and Distilleries:

Adventure Brewing

Alewerks

Brew Republic

Caboose Brewing Company

Forge Brew Works

Lost Rhino

Mustang Sally

Ornery

Pale Fire Brewing

Spencer Devon Brewing Company

Vasen; Morais Vineyards and Winery

Prince Michel Vineyard & Winery

Belle Isle Craft Spirits

Catoctin Creek Distillery

Copper Fox Distillery

Falls Church Distillers LLC,

KO Distilling

MurLarkey

Music Schedule:

Throwing Plates: 12 pm – 1:30 pm

Sub-Radio: 2 pm – 3:45 pm

Harden Blues: 4:15 pm – 6 pm

The festival runs from noon to 6 p.m. on the Manassas Museum Lawn.

If you would like more information about this event, please go to visitmanassas.org.