Steins, Wines & Spirits Festival returns Saturday for its third year

Features & Lifestyle
Potomac Local
September 26, 2018

MANASSAS — (Press Release) The Manassas Steins, Wines & Spirits Festival is a unique opportunity to sample your choice of beverage while listening to live music at the Manassas Museum in Historic Downtown Manassas.

Taste local craft beers, farm wines, and distilled spirits; all while enjoying great food from some of the best food vendors in Northern Virginia. Taster tickets ($40) include admission for one (21+) and 8 tickets for tasting, beer, wine or spirits.

Additional tasting tickets may be purchased. Non-taster ($10) tickets get you admission for one (13+) into the festival to listen to the live bands. The oyster tent will be returning from last year.

Participating Breweries, Wineries, and Distilleries:

  • Adventure Brewing
  • Alewerks
  • Brew Republic
  • Caboose Brewing Company
  • Forge Brew Works
  • Lost Rhino
  • Mustang Sally
  • Ornery
  • Pale Fire Brewing
  • Spencer Devon Brewing Company
  • Vasen; Morais Vineyards and Winery
  • Prince Michel Vineyard & Winery
  • Belle Isle Craft Spirits
  • Catoctin Creek Distillery
  • Copper Fox Distillery
  • Falls Church Distillers LLC,
  • KO Distilling 
  • MurLarkey

Music Schedule:

  • Throwing Plates: 12 pm – 1:30 pm
  • Sub-Radio: 2 pm – 3:45 pm
  • Harden Blues: 4:15 pm – 6 pm

The festival runs from noon to 6 p.m. on the Manassas Museum Lawn.

If you would like more information about this event, please go to visitmanassas.org. 

News, Manassas Local, Arts

