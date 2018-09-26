Steins, Wines & Spirits Festival returns Saturday for its third year
MANASSAS — (Press Release) The Manassas Steins, Wines & Spirits Festival is a unique opportunity to sample your choice of beverage while listening to live music at the Manassas Museum in Historic Downtown Manassas.
Taste local craft beers, farm wines, and distilled spirits; all while enjoying great food from some of the best food vendors in Northern Virginia. Taster tickets ($40) include admission for one (21+) and 8 tickets for tasting, beer, wine or spirits.
Additional tasting tickets may be purchased. Non-taster ($10) tickets get you admission for one (13+) into the festival to listen to the live bands. The oyster tent will be returning from last year.
Participating Breweries, Wineries, and Distilleries:
- Adventure Brewing
- Alewerks
- Brew Republic
- Caboose Brewing Company
- Forge Brew Works
- Lost Rhino
- Mustang Sally
- Ornery
- Pale Fire Brewing
- Spencer Devon Brewing Company
- Vasen; Morais Vineyards and Winery
- Prince Michel Vineyard & Winery
- Belle Isle Craft Spirits
- Catoctin Creek Distillery
- Copper Fox Distillery
- Falls Church Distillers LLC,
- KO Distilling
- MurLarkey
Music Schedule:
- Throwing Plates: 12 pm – 1:30 pm
- Sub-Radio: 2 pm – 3:45 pm
- Harden Blues: 4:15 pm – 6 pm
The festival runs from noon to 6 p.m. on the Manassas Museum Lawn.
The festival runs from noon to 6 p.m. on the Manassas Museum Lawn.

If you would like more information about this event, please go to visitmanassas.org.
