Shots fired at woman, suspect in custody

News
Potomac Local
September 26, 2018 / 9:43 pm / Leave a Comment

MANASSAS — (Press Release) On September 26, 2018, at approximately 2:30 p.m., officers responded to the 9200 block of Niki Place for a report of a shooting. 

Corum

The investigation revealed the victim was arguing with the suspect through an open window in the residence.  The argument escalated when the suspect displayed a firearm and began shooting in the direction of the victim. 

The victim, who was later identified as a 46-year-old female, was not injured during the shooting and only minor property damage was reported. 

The suspect, who was later identified as Warren CORUM, fled the scene in a vehicle prior to police arrival.  Detectives obtained warrants against CORUM who was taken into custody by Prince William County Police Department a short time later. 

Arrested:  Warren CORUM a 38-year-old resident of Haymarket

Charges:  Attempted Malicious Wounding (X2)

                                   Discharge of a Firearm into an Occupied Dwelling

                                   Use of a Firearm in Commission of a Felony

                                   Possession of Firearm by Felon

