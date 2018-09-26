Shots fired at woman, suspect in custody

MANASSAS — (Press Release) On September 26, 2018, at approximately 2:30 p.m., officers responded to the 9200 block of Niki Place for a report of a shooting.

The investigation revealed the victim was arguing with the suspect through an open window in the residence. The argument escalated when the suspect displayed a firearm and began shooting in the direction of the victim.

The victim, who was later identified as a 46-year-old female, was not injured during the shooting and only minor property damage was reported.

The suspect, who was later identified as Warren CORUM, fled the scene in a vehicle prior to police arrival. Detectives obtained warrants against CORUM who was taken into custody by Prince William County Police Department a short time later.

Arrested: Warren CORUM a 38-year-old resident of Haymarket

Charges: Attempted Malicious Wounding (X2)

Discharge of a Firearm into an Occupied Dwelling

Use of a Firearm in Commission of a Felony

Possession of Firearm by Felon