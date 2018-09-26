Gun discharges as woman evades armed robbery

DALE CITY — (Press Release) On September 25 at 10:59 a.m., officers responded to investigate an attempted robbery that occurred in the area of Dale Blvd and Orangewood Dr in [Dale City] that occurred on September 24 at approximately 5:40 a.m.

The victim, a 24-year-old woman, reported to police that she was walking in the above area when an unknown man approached her. During the encounter, the man brandished a handgun and demanded the victim’s wallet.

At one point, the victim pushed the suspect’s hand away from her causing the gun to discharge into a nearby wooded area. The suspect then fled on foot. No injuries were reported and no property was taken from the victim.

Suspect Description:

White male, around 20 years of age, 5’8” with a thin build

Last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt