Updated: 5 crashes involving 2 semi trucks snarl I-95 traffic

STAFFORD COUNTY — Traffic began moving again on Interstate 95 south in Stafford County about 1 o’clock this afternoon.

A southbound portion of the highway was closed about an hour earlier at milepost 142 just before the Stafford exit after at least two tractor-trailers were involved in a crash.

As many a five people were taken to multiple hospitals in Stafford and Spotsylvania counties. Fire and rescue crews from those counties, as well as Prince William County, were called to the scene to assist rescue crews.

It’s unclear what caused the crash, or how many vehicles were involved.

Fire and rescue crews treated the scene in a traumatic triage approach, tagging patients with color-coded tags from serious red to mild green that denotes their level of injury.

As traffic began moving again on I-95, rescue crews working on the highway were warned to pay attention to the cars that would be traveling down the right shoulder, five cars at a time.

Virginia State Police was called to investigate the crash.

More as we have it.

Updated information from Virginia State Police: