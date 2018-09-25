Update on hit and run crash that killed teen in Gainesville

GAINESVILLE — (Press Release) Upon analyzing evidence collected from the scene, investigators from the Crash Investigation Unit believe the striking vehicle involved in the fatal hit & run crash that occurred in the area of Sudley Rd near Catharpin Rd in Gainesville was a 2005-2010, white, 4-door Chrysler 300 with damage to the front driver’s side of the vehicle.

The vehicle struck and killed a Maryland teen shortly before 2:30AM on September 22 before continuing westbound on Sudley Rd. Due to legal restrictions, the identity of the juvenile victim is continuing to be withheld pending the ongoing criminal investigation. Anyone who may have witnessed this incident is asked to contact Prince William County Police at 703-792-6500.

