In January, Tom Coen was plucked from a laundry list of candidates who all wanted an interim seat on the Stafford County Board of Supervisors.

His fellow board members chose him after Bob Thomas vacated the seat after he won election to the Virginia House of Delegates.

Thomas has spent the past 10 months focused on local issues, and learning his way through the trappings of local government.

He’s running against Gordon Silver, who also wants the seat. Voters will head to the polls on Nov. 6.

We sent Coen our Project: Election candidate survey. His responses are below.

PL: What are the top three major issues facing the district you wish to represent?

Coen:

1. Continue the Approved Renovations of Ferry Farm Elementary School 2. Continue my nearly two-decade efforts to preserve the rural character of the county while protecting property rights 3. Continue our efforts to diversify our economy and tax base.

PL: What concrete solutions do you propose to address these issues?

Coen:

Ferry Farm Elementary School

When I became a member of the board I saw that was once again Ferry Farm slated for a rebuild in another decade. This would mean another decade of no meaningful improvements to the school for our children. I immediately started working with members of both the school board and the board of supervisors to secure improvements in a timely fashion. In just a few short months improvements to the school started and the renovation will be complete by 2020. There are additional steps to take, and working together we can make them happen.

Growth and land preservation

As chair of the Agricultural Commission, I worked with members, staff, and supervisors to create the Purchase of Development Rights Program. This voluntary program preserves property rights while preserving our rural land. We have preserved nearly 500 acres to date with more sizable acres in the pipeline.

As a Supervisor, I have worked with others to successfully defended attempts to defund the PDR program as well as the Land Use Tax Credit. The state gives localities a limited number of tools to protect open space and I am proud of our efforts to use the tools available.

My experience in zoning, planning and land preservation will continue to place growth where we want it to be while preserving our rural areas.

Economic Development

As a member of the Planning Commission and as Supervisor I have worked with others in the efforts to expand our economic base. By meeting with our Director of Economic Development we have explored new opportunities.

We are in the 21st Century. The county must reach out to current and when possible future opportunities to successfully compete with other communities.

Additionally, I have worked with the schools to enhance our vocational classes, with an emphasis on placing our graduating students and our local businesses together.

PL: From your perspective, what is the job description of the office you’re seeking?

Coen: The first is my long experience of serving Stafford County and achieving results. It has been terrific addressing Ferry Farm Elementary, growth, the budget and school security in just the first eight months in office. The knowledge of the issues and the individuals are key to accomplishing results.

Next is an ability to work with others to achieve results. This is a community- where together we succeed.

Then there is an ability to think outside the box. Too often we get into a pattern of decision making, which inhibits creativity. We are in the 21st Century and need to be flexible in our problem-solving.

PL: Do you feel that the average citizen is well-informed and understands the workings of local government?

Coen: Definitely! With the modern communications and the spread of information so much is available. Indeed I have found that many great ideas come from our citizens who want officials to listen to them.

PL: What expertise will you bring to the office?

Coen: Raising three compassionate adult children, many years of successful performance as a school board member, my business, engineering, and legal acumen, and most importantly, my genuine concern and compassion for all children and passion to help all children obtain a quality education.

PL: Have you ever made any mistakes in your public life? How have they affected you?

Coen: Everyone makes mistakes, as do I. It is important to step up and admit it when you do make one.

The most recent meeting I did just that. At a previous meeting, our fire chief detailed the implementation of over fifty recommendations from his volunteer and paid fire and rescue personnel. I failed to give him the praise he deserved for achieving that in such a short time as chief. This past meeting I publicly admitted my error and corrected it.

It is important for people, especially the young, to see that owning up to mistakes is the right thing to do.

PL: Our readers want leaders in local government. Why should they vote for you?

Coen: Hopefully my record of achievement and ability to bring people together to get results should be an important factor. My knowledge of the county, the budget, planning, zoning, our social services, and protection- police, fire and rescue, has allowed me to hit the ground running.

In every board and commission, in the workplace and in the community people have placed me in leadership positions. This has been humbling.

I have dedicated my energies to this county and to preserving its rural character while protecting people’s rights.

My hope is that they will allow me to continue to serve them and the county we love.