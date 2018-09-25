Menu
Woodbridge
Sheetz to offer free coffee on Saturday

Features & Lifestyle
Potomac Local
September 25, 2018 / 9:04 pm / Leave a Comment

(Press Release) Sheetz, one of America’s fastest growing family-owned and operated convenience retailers for 65 years, will celebrate National Coffee Day on Saturday, September 29, 2018, with free cold brew to all customers who order through the Sheetz app. This promotion is valid for any size and any flavor cold brew at all Sheetz locations for one day only on Saturday, September 29, 2018.

Hand-crafted by trained baristas, customers will have a wide variety of flavor options including pumpkin pie, banana, caramel, hazelnut, mint, raspberry, sugar-free caramel, sugar-free vanilla, toasted marshmallow, and vanilla.

Sheetz offers a full line of Made-to-Order cappuccinos, lattes, espressos, mochas and more created on traditional Italian espresso machines. Moreover, Sheetz Bros. Coffee features four

