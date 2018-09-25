In Prince William, the tax man comes Oct. 5

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY — (Press Release) The Prince William County Department of Finance wants to remind residents that personal property taxes are due on or before Friday, October 5, 2018.

There are several convenient ways to pay your bill. If you choose to pay by check, payments should be mailed in the remittance envelope included with your tax bill. Checks for payment of taxes should be made payable to “Prince William County.” Payments by mail must be postmarked no later than October 5, 2018, to avoid a late payment penalty and interest charges.

You can also pay taxes online using eCheck. eCheck is Prince William County’s automated payment system that allows you to pay real estate taxes, personal property taxes, and other taxes over the Internet. This option saves you the time it takes to write and mail a check and the cost of postage. It also eliminates worry about mail delays. To access the eCheck system, visit www.pwcgov.org/tax. There is no additional cost to use the County’s eCheck system. Information on how to pay by eCheck can be found on the reverse side of your tax bill.

In addition, taxes can be paid online using your debit card or Visa, MasterCard, Discover or American Express credit card. This service is available via phone at 1-888-2PAY-TAX or online at www.pwcgov.org/tax. Please note that there is an additional service fee added to your payment amount for use of this service. Information on how to pay by debit or credit card, and instructions for using this service can be found on the reverse side of your tax bill.

Taxes can also be paid in person at the County’s Tax Administration Offices at the McCoart Administration Building, Ferlazzo Building and Sudley North Government Center. Walk-in locations accept cash, checks, debit cards, or money orders (credit card payments can only be made online). These offices are open Monday-Friday from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Our walk-in locations and phone center will remain open until 6:30 p.m. on October 3rd, October 4th and October 5th. A drop box is located outside each Taxpayer Services location and is available 24 hours per day.

Residents who have not received a tax bill or who received an incorrect bill should contact the County Tax Administration Office at (703) 792-6710 or by e-mail at TaxpayerServices@pwcgov.org.