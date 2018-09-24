Menu
Woodbridge
65°
Rain
Feels like: 65°F
Wind: 5mph NE
Humidity: 100%
Pressure: 30.29"Hg
UV index: 0
Detailed forecast ▸
For a Better Commute. For Better Connected Communities in Prince William & Stafford, Va.
150,000 monthly users. 325 paid subscribers.
Sign In
Subscribe

First on Potomac Local: Residents, Stafford officials band together to fix water-logged portion of Brooke Road

Subscriber Content
Amy Taylor
For Potomac Local
September 24, 2018 / 12:50 am / Leave a Comment

Subscribe Today and Connect to Your Community

Get full access to Potomac Local and support quality local journalism with a $6 monthly subscription, or SAVE with a $65 annual subscription. It costs less than a good cup of coffee.


—or—


Try us FREE for 14 days!

Or log into your account.

Terms of Service

Post Your Email Notices, Press Releases, Event Fliers, and Photos


News, Stafford, Traffic & Transit,

© 2018 Potomac Local Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.