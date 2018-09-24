Sanford Williams is seeking another term on the Manassas City School Board.

He currently serves as Chairman of the Board, and this election cycle he’s put the focus on the division’s push to build a new Jennie Dean Elementary School.

Voters will head to the polls on November 6 to vote on who will fill three open seats on the School Board.

We sent Williams our 2018 candidate’s survey. His responses are below.

PL: What are the top three major issues facing the district you wish to represent?

Williams:

Building a new Jennie Dean School; Ensuring that all of our students graduate with the skills to obtain employment or attend and thrive at an institution of higher learning; closing the achievement gap between some groups of students.

PL: What concrete solutions do you propose to address these issues?

Williams: Working with City Council and our community to find a fiscally responsible way to build a new Jennie Dean School; Making sure our teachers and staff have the resources and get the community support necessary to help all students reach their potential and thrive as productive citizens after graduation; Working with the community, staff, and families to make sure that all students obtain the skills to optimize their educational performance.

PL: From your perspective, what is the job description of the office you’re seeking?

Williams: § 22.1-79 of the Virginia Code explicitly delineates the role of a School Board, so the job description is pretty clear. I can encapsulate the Code to state that from my perspective, the job description is to provide oversight of the Manassas City Public Schools.

PL: What expertise will you bring to the office?

Williams: Raising three compassionate adult children, many years of successful performance as a school board member, my business, engineering, and legal acumen, and most importantly, my genuine concern and compassion for all children and passion to help all children obtain a quality education.

PL: Do you think residents are well informed on the workings of local government?

Williams: No. By reaching out to everyone that I can to inform them of what the School Board does in as many venues and through as many channels as possible, including social media.

PL: Have you ever made any mistakes in your public life? How have they affected you?

Williams: Yes, I am sure that I have. They let me know that I am not perfect and help remind me to not be judgmental and be mindful that everyone deserves grace and understanding. This does not mean that mistakes don’t have consequences or that every mistake should be excused. Rather, it means that even when tough decisions have to be made, they may be rendered with compassion and respect.

PL: Our readers want leaders in local government. Why should they vote for you?

Williams: I have been an effective and positive force in our school system, and I will continue to work hard for our students and the citizens of Manassas. I respect and value all of our stakeholders: students, staff, parents, and community, and I am well suited to deal with our extremely diverse, in terms of ethnicity and economics, stakeholder population.