Manassas, Woodbridge students head to school in New York
(Press Release) More than 3,000 new and transfer students began their higher education at Hudson Valley Community College when the fall semester began on Monday, Aug. 27, including
Gilberto Ipina of Manassas, a student in the Automotive Technical Services program
Jilmer Fuentes of Woodbridge, a student in the Criminal Justice program
Founded in 1953, Hudson Valley Community College offers more than 80 degree and certificate programs in four schools: Business; Engineering and Industrial Technologies; Health Science; and Liberal Arts and Sciences; and an Educational Opportunity Center for academic and career training. One of 30 community colleges in the State University of New York system, it has an enrollment of nearly 11,500 students, and is known as a leader in distance learning initiatives and workforce training. Hudson Valley has more than 80,000 alumni.Post Your Email Notices, Press Releases, Event Fliers, and Photos
- The FREE email packed with local news
- The FREE email packed with local news
- The FREE email packed with local news
© 2018 Potomac Local Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.