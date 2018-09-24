Arrests made in shooting, Walmart bathroom filming

From Prince William police:

Shooting Investigation | Armed Robbery *ARREST – On September 22, detectives from the Robbery Unit identified and arrested one of the suspects sought in connection to the shooting that occurred in the 16800 block of Jefferson Davis Hwy in Dumfries on September 11. Following the investigation, the accused, identified as Victor Abraham CORNEJO, was arrested. The investigation continues into the identity of the other two suspects involved.

Arrested on September 22:

Victor Abraham CORNEJO, 19, of 1296 Bayside Ave, #9, in Woodbridge

Charged with carjacking and robbery

Court Date: November 20, 2018 | Bond: Held WITHOUT Bond

Shooting Investigation | Armed Robbery [Previously Released] – On September 11 at 1:18AM, officers responded to the 16800 block of Jefferson Davis Hwy in Dumfries (22026) to investigate a shooting. The victim, a 25-year-old man, reported to police that he was sitting in his vehicle, which was parked in the 3100 block of Chesapeake Dr, when he was approached by three males brandishing handguns. During the encounter, the suspects assaulted the victim and took the victim’s keys, cell phone and money when they rummaged through his pockets. When the victim run away from the suspects, several shots were fired. The victim ran into a nearby business where he contacted police. A short time later, a responding officer located the victim’s stolen vehicle in the area of Larkin Dr. The vehicle drove to the dead end of Yew Grove Dr where the driver and a passenger bailed out and fled the area on foot. A police K-9 searched for the suspects who were not located. No injuries or property damage were reported because of the shooting. Minor injuries were reported by the victim. The investigation continues.

Unlawful Filming *ARREST – On September 20, officers identified and arrested the suspect sought in connection to an unlawful filming that occurred at the Walmart located at 17041 Jefferson Davis Hwy in Dumfries on September 8. Following the investigation, the accused, identified as Christopher Erik HALVERSON, was arrested.

Arrested on September 22:

Christopher Erik HALVERSON, 27, of 4026 Brady’s Hill Rd, #6, in Dumfries

Charged with unlawful filming and peeping

Court Date: October 22, 2018 | Bond: Unavailable

Unlawful Filming [Previously Released] – On September 8 at 5:24PM, officers responded to the Walmart located at 17041 Jefferson Davis Hwy in Dumfries (22026) to investigate an unlawful filming that occurred earlier that evening around 4:30PM. The victim, a 22-year-old woman, reported to police that she was using the restroom inside the store when she observed an unknown man slip a cell phone underneath the stall door and possibly record or photograph her. The victim immediately ran out of the restroom and notified a store employee who contacted police. No additional contact was made between the victim and the suspect. Officers searched the area for the suspect who was not located. The investigation continues.