Mountain View sprints past Stafford

News
Potomac Local
September 22, 2018 / 7:43 am / Leave a Comment

STAFFORD COUNTY — Mountain View operated on Stafford and removed any chance of victory with a 30-7 procedure at Stafford High on September 21 in Virginia high school football action.

The Indians authored a promising start, taking advantage of the Wildcats 7-0 at the end of the first quarter.

Mountain View’s offense jumped to a 14-7 lead over Stafford at halftime.

The Wildcats and the Indians were engaged in a towering affair at 28-7 as the fourth quarter started.

Sports

