Mountain View sprints past Stafford

My first Stafford County Public School football game. Stafford HS versus Mountain View HS. Either way my team wins. Woohoo. pic.twitter.com/YlCnrE9V7P — Scott Kizner (@KiznerScott) September 21, 2018

STAFFORD COUNTY — Mountain View operated on Stafford and removed any chance of victory with a 30-7 procedure at Stafford High on September 21 in Virginia high school football action.

The Indians authored a promising start, taking advantage of the Wildcats 7-0 at the end of the first quarter.

Mountain View’s offense jumped to a 14-7 lead over Stafford at halftime.

The Wildcats and the Indians were engaged in a towering affair at 28-7 as the fourth quarter started.