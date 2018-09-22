Mountain View sprints past Stafford
My first Stafford County Public School football game. Stafford HS versus Mountain View HS. Either way my team wins. Woohoo. pic.twitter.com/YlCnrE9V7P
— Scott Kizner (@KiznerScott) September 21, 2018
STAFFORD COUNTY — Mountain View operated on Stafford and removed any chance of victory with a 30-7 procedure at Stafford High on September 21 in Virginia high school football action.
The Indians authored a promising start, taking advantage of the Wildcats 7-0 at the end of the first quarter.
Mountain View’s offense jumped to a 14-7 lead over Stafford at halftime.
The Wildcats and the Indians were engaged in a towering affair at 28-7 as the fourth quarter started.
5-0! The Wildcats head into the bye week undefeated after a 30-7 win over Stafford!
— MVWildcatFootball (@TheViewFootball) September 22, 2018
