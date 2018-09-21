Woman charged with DUI with children in the vehicle

Route 17 in Stafford County for driving under the influence with two children in the vehicle.

On September 20, 2018, at approximately 7:44 a.m., Deputy Gale responded to a reported overdose at 1094 International Parkway. The caller observed a woman hunched over the steering wheel of a silver minivan with Pennsylvania license plates.

Upon arrival, the deputy approached the vehicle and observed a woman frantically moving around in the driver’s seat. When the deputy made contact with her, she noticed the subject was very jittery, had pinpoint pupils and bloodshot eyes. There were two juveniles, a four-year-old and a fourteen-year-old, in the vehicle with her. The juveniles were later turned over to Child Protective Services until a family member could pick them up.

The suspect told deputies she took several pills earlier that morning. A search of the vehicle subsequent to arrest revealed drug paraphernalia and over 150 prescription pills. The driver was identified as Sara Elizabeth Collins, 35, of Chambersburg, Pennsylvania. She told the deputy she was driving from North Carolina to her home in Pennsylvania.

Collins was taken into custody and incarcerated at Rappahannock Regional Jail on a secured bond. She is charged with possession of a controlled substance, felony child neglect, and driving under the influence with children in the vehicle.