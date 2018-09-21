Silver supports Ferry Farm Elementary School rebuild, pay for development rights overhaul
Gordon Silver is a Republican running for a seat on the Stafford County Board of Supervisors.
If elected as the George Washington District Supervisor, Silver would be a newcomer to the county’s political stage.
He’s seeking a seat that was vacated in January by former Supervisor turned Virginia State Delegate Bob Thomas.
Tom Coen is the interim George Washington District Supervisor, appointed this past winter.
Coen is challenging Silver for the seat.
Voters will head to the polls Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018.
Silver responded to our Project: Election questionnaire. His responses are below.
PL: What are the top three major issues facing the district you wish to represent?
Silver:
PL: What concrete solutions do you propose to address these issues?
Silver:
PL: From your perspective, what is the job description of the office you’re seeking?
Silver: Members of the Board of Supervisors certainly wear many hats, but their largest responsibility is clearly financial. Ensuring sufficient revenue and equitable distribution for services and schools are by far the biggest parts of their job.
PL: What expertise will you bring to the office?
Silver: I have 18 years of experience as a business analyst and financial manager. I intend to use the same analytical tools for County decisions as I have used for companies such as J.P. Morgan Chase and Cox Automotive.
PL: Have you ever made any mistakes in your public life? How have they affected you?
Silver: I have had differing opinions with members of boards or groups over the years. What I have learned is that a true leader is able to disagree but knows how to do it in a way that is not disagreeable. I didn’t always get that right when I was first accepting these roles. Leadership means being able to create an environment of trust where others feel comfortable to express their opinions.
PL: Our readers want leaders in local government. Why should they vote for you?
Silver: The short answer is two decades of financial experience and four decades of community involvement. But just as important, I am deeply passionate about this community. As a lifetime resident, I have a thorough understanding of the issues faced by the George Washington District. I grew up here and watched this county change from a small rural county to a suburb in Northern Virginia.
Candidate Profile
Candidate Name
Gordon Silver
Contact Information
Website: friendsforgordonsilver.com
Facebook: facebook.com/pages/biz/Gordon-Silver-for-Supervisor-113824949385880/
Candidate Stats
- I’m running for: Stafford County Board of Supervisors, George Washington District
- Hometown: Stafford, Virginia
- Party: Republican
- Work: N/A
School
- A graduate of Stafford High School
- Mary Washington College (B.A. American History)
- Strayer University (MSBA – Master of Science Business Administration)
- American Public University (M.A. – American History)
Community involvement:
-
George Washington representative to the Stafford County Water Ways Advisory Board
-
Director on the Patawomeck Heritage FoundationCouncil
- Member, treasurer, and assistant chief for the Patawomeck Indians of Virginia
- Virginia Tech Cooperative Extension Service Master Gardener Instructor
- Sunday School Teacher, Church Secretary, youth leader, trustee, and deacon