No charges in fatal pedestrian crash that pinned victim

WOODBRIDGE — Prince William police will not file charges against the driver that killed another last month.

A review of the case by Virginia Commonwealth Attorney’s Paul Ebert found charges were not in order after the driver of a sedan struck and killed 53-year-old Larry Dean Walker, of Woodbridge

Walker had been involved in a road rage incident with the driver of the sedan. Both vehicles had stopped at a red light at the intersection of Prince William Parkway and Minnieville Road in Woodbridge on August 8.

Walker got out of his work truck and approached the driver of the sedan sitting behind his truck. The driver put his car in drive to escape Walker, and in the process pinned the victim between the sedan and a Honda minivan.

Walker was pronounced dead on the scene.

No one else was injured.