This is Theresa Coates Ellis’ second run for a seat on the Manassas City Council.

Ellis ran unsuccessfully for council in 2016. Since then, she’s been a regular at business and community events.

We sent a questionnaire to Coates Ellis. Her responses are below:

PL: What are the top three major issues facing the district you wish to represent?

Coates Ellis:

1. Economic Development and Job Growth.

2. Quality Public Education

3. Fiscal Responsibility

PL: What concrete solutions do you propose to address these issues?

Coates Ellis:

1. Economic Development: I have a plan, “Grow the Manassas Business Landscape.” As a management, public relations and marketing professional, I will be your representative to attract new entrepreneurial businesses and help existing businesses thrive with easy guidelines with a “We’re Open for Business,” message. Growing businesses will stop the tax increases on families.

2. Quality Public Education: Our students need to be career-ready as well as college-ready. Expanding the Osbourn High School Career Technical Education (CTE) program with certified curriculums and internships will improve student career skills to contribute to higher education.



Promoting entrepreneurship to students and young professionals with education in school or in Centerfuse, our local business accelerator, will launch business growth in the City of Manassas.



Growing my “Shadow for a Day” program and “Find Your Passion” series with an ”Open for Business” message and will showcase our city as a business community that cares and invests in their students and young professionals by offering mentorships and shadow programs.



City council, the city staff, and the school board need to work together to set up a strategic plan so the community can participate in the education of our young population.



3. Fiscal Responsibility: Our city attracts families and homeowners because it is affordable. As real estate assessments increase and as taxes increase, we will have an affordability crisis, especially for fixed income families. Growing businesses will grow revenue to support our community to take the tax burden off families.



Public safety, traffic, and public image are priorities. Safe neighborhoods for our families and businesses are necessary for a vibrant community. I support improving traffic and walkability to get our citizens to work and for a better lifestyle in our City of Manassas. Our public image departments in our schools and city need to be expanded to continue sharing the events and news in our community. Awareness and transparency are important to attract new residents and businesses to grow Manassas.

PL: From your perspective, what is the job description of the office you’re seeking?

Coates Ellis: The Manassas City Council members serve their citizens as decision-makers for the community. The elected council hires the City Manager, who serves the council. Council supervises the manager’s performance.

Council responsibilities include approving the budget, determining the tax rate, strategizing and setting short-term and long-term community goals, major capital improvement projects, economic development, land use, and financing. The council represents the people and are the eyes, ears, and voice of the community.

PL: What expertise will you bring to the office?

Coates Ellis: As a mom to a family of six daughters and one son — all adults — I am a skilled at multi-tasking. I built my own business 30 years ago and have experience in strategic management and planning, marketing, promoting and as a connector in public relations, hiring professionals, making payroll, and making tough decisions. I have mentored and hired students and professionals in careers in education, healthcare, management, IT, marketing and the arts.

As a community volunteer leader, I have connected and surrounded myself with diversified people who share my dedication to the City of Manassas to get things done. I am a person of action who rises to a challenge.

I will expand my “Shadow for a Day” and “Find Your Passion” series launched this year to connect students and businesses to grow Manassas with mentorships, shadow opportunities and jobs.

I will initiate a Public Image Committee to appoint citizen ambassadors for the community to share events and news.

My “Grow the Manassas Business Landscape” program will attract new businesses and help existing businesses to flourish with easy guidance to grow and prosper.

PL: Do you think residents are well informed on the workings of local government?

Coates Ellis: I do not feel that the average citizen is well-informed and understands the workings of local government. The city is a business. With my background in business, marketing, and public relations, I can understand a budget, will promote and increase awareness of the existing tools available on our website and in meet-ups.

Our Public Image Department is excellent but needs to be expanded with a Public Image Committee — ambassadors for the community to organically share news and events.

A video podcast or live broadcast series updating the public featuring special guests can bring awareness to local government, events and news. Partnering with private existing media businesses will help grow their business.

PL: Have you ever made any mistakes in your public life? How have they affected you?

Coates Ellis: My biggest regret was going to college for only two years as a young woman and delaying the finish until I was an adult with full career and family responsibilities. I had to pay for my own education so after two years as a young Business student at Millersville University, I paused my education to work to support my family and start and grow my business.

When my children were entering high school and college, I went back to finish school as an adult learner and it was very challenging to juggle a full-time job, raising a large family and go to school full time. I graduated cum laude in two years from George Mason University with a degree in Business Communication updating my Marketing and Public Relations skills. My children witnessed the struggle and focused on making their education a priority while working to contribute to their education.

My experiences in public life have all been positive because any diversion from a plan is a learning experience to grow my future.

PL: Our readers want leaders in local government. Why should they vote for you?

Coates Ellis: I will work hard for you and your family as your representative in City Council to grow Manassas together.

I have worked in many industries from growing up in a “shop” as my entrepreneurial family grew their auto repair business in a city, as a shirt presser in a hot dry cleaning business, in banking, in finance, to building my own management, public relations, and marketing business.

I was a first generation high school graduate and later a college graduate. I built my own small business 30 years ago and sacrificed and faced the struggles of growing a large family, a small business and finishing college making tough decisions as I led professionals and staff and mentored students.

Volunteering in the community has always been a priority to give back to the City of Manassas. I would appreciate your vote on Nov. 6 to serve you and your family as your representative in Manassas City Council.