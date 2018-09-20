Menu
Stafford crews rescue 4 from Rappahannock River

Potomac Local
September 20, 2018

STAFFORD — Fire and rescue crews in Stafford County spent their afternoon rescuing four people.

The victims were pulled to safety after their canoes flipped. 

Stafford County Fire and Rescue tweeted: 

