Stafford crews rescue 4 from Rappahannock River

STAFFORD — Fire and rescue crews in Stafford County spent their afternoon rescuing four people.

The victims were pulled to safety after their canoes flipped.

Stafford County Fire and Rescue tweeted:

#SCFRD rescued 4 ppl from the Rappahannock today after their canoes overturned at Mile Marker 110.5. All were using PFDs which ultimately saved their lives. After recent storms the river can be dangerous. Please use extreme caution & ALWAYS wear a PFD regardless of swim ability! pic.twitter.com/usAy8lmFma

— Stafford Co. FireEMS (@staffcofire) September 19, 2018