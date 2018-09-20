Police believe pedestrian struck by two vehicles before he died

DUMFRIES — (Press Release) Fatal Crash Investigation *UPDATE – Following an autopsy completed yesterday regarding the pedestrian struck and killed in the area of Fraley Blvd near Graham Park Rd in Dumfries on September 18, investigators from the Crash Investigation Unit believe the victim may have been struck by two separate vehicles. Parts of a vehicle recovered from the scene have indicated that one of the vehicles possibly involved was a 2014-2016 Jeep Grand Cherokee. The victim was not near a designated crosswalk when he was initially located lying in the roadway by a County Park Ranger. The driver of the blue vehicle observed by the Park Ranger was further described to be a white male in his 30’s. Anyone who may have witnessed this incident is asked to contact Prince William County Police at 703-792-6500.

Fatal Crash Investigation [Previously Released] – On September 18 at 7:34PM, investigators from the Crash Investigation Unit responded to the area of Fraley Blvd near Graham Park Rd in Dumfries (22026) to investigate a crash involving a pedestrian. The investigation revealed that a County Park Ranger was traveling northbound on Fraley Blvd when a man was observed lying in the middle of the roadway. The County Park Ranger pulled off to the side of the road to check on the man’s welfare. At that time, a white male driver of a blue vehicle, traveling northbound, struck the pedestrian. The striking vehicle initially stopped before proceeding northbound. The pedestrian was transported to an area hospital where he died as a result of his injuries. Investigators are working to determine why the pedestrian was lying the roadway prior to the collision and to identify the driver of the striking vehicle. Alcohol appears to be a factor. Anyone who may have witnessed this incident is asked to contact Prince William County Police at 703-792-6500.

Identified:

The pedestrian was identified as Alvin SMITH, 40, of Dumfries