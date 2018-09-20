More Stafford street closures. This time: Poplar Road.

STAFFORD — (Press Release) The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) will begin a drainage pipe replacement project next month on Route 616 (Poplar Road) in Stafford County.

Beginning Monday, Oct. 1, Poplar Road will close between Stony Hill Road and Mack Lane to allow crews to remove a deteriorated metal pipe from underneath the roadway and install a new plastic pipe.

Weather permitting, work will be complete and the road will reopen by Oct. 5.

Access to driveways will be maintained for residents who live in this section of Poplar Road while construction is underway.

Signs will be posted to guide drivers along the recommended detour route, which is approximately 11 miles:

· Route 662 (Stony Hill Road)

· Route 612 (Hartwood Road)

Message boards will be posted next week to alert drivers to the road closure and detour.

According to a recent traffic count, Poplar Road carries an average of 3,500 vehicles a day.