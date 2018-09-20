WOODBRIDGE — (Press Release) It’s that time of year, time for our Annual TASTE OF THE TOWN: Home Sweet Home Dinner.

This year’s event will be held on October 24 at 6:30 p.m. at the VFW Post 1503, 14371 Minnieville Road, Dale City. This event raises funds that are critical in helping Project Mend-A-House to fulfill its mission of providing free home repairs to Seniors, Low-Income, Veterans and Persons with disabilities in Prince William County.

Often Project Mend-A-House is the last resort for low-income homeowners. Our clients do not have the financial means to repair their homes or build a wheelchair ramp to facilitate the independence of homebound family members. PMAH, is the only program in the area that offers free home repairs and home modification services.

Throughout its 30+ years of history, PMAH Volunteers have completed over 10,000 safety repairs and modifications, including building over 300 ramps and donating close to three hundred thousand hours of service to our community. Last year our Volunteers assisted over 200 area residents with 495 home repair and safety tasks and donated close to 5,500 hours of service

For the senior with a disability that had a ramp installed, it has meant the difference of being homebound vs. independent. For the Veteran that feared taking a shower or bathing because they were afraid of falling, now they have grab bars and a shower chair to safely bathe. For the low-income resident that had no a/c now can sleep comfortably. These stories are typical of the clients whose quality of life has been improved and dignity restored through the efforts of volunteers and community partners.

Your attendance and support of our annual Taste of the Town Dinner helps make all of this possible. We couldn’t do it without your support!! We hope to see you in October! Donations and sponsorships are also gratefully accepted at all times of the year. Any questions call Gina Vetro at the PMAH office, 703-792-7663.