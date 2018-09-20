Hey, Prince William County: This is how to ride a local bus.
The Prince William County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday spent a lot of time discussing whether or not Washington D.C.’s Metro subway will ever be extended to Woodbridge.
Apparently, Prince William residents have trouble mastering some of the concepts of riding something as simple as a local bus.
Here’s the text of an email OmniRide sent to its passengers today:
Post Your Email Notices, Press Releases, Event Fliers, and Photos
All OmniRide buses have automated announcements informing passengers of the location of the next bus stop, but in order to have the operator pull over at that stop, passengers must pull the cord or push the Stop button. Generally, bus operators pull into bus stops only if someone on the bus rings the bell to get off the bus, or if someone is waiting to board at that location. So don’t be shy! When your bus stop is one to two blocks away, let your operator know that you want to get off the bus by either pulling the cord or pushing the Stop button.
Sending Courtesy reminders is helpful but we know we can’t reach every customer with our courtesy messages. So what can you do to have a smoother commute? First, please show courtesy to others!
And if a fellow traveler seems discourteous, politely bring it to their attention. They may be new to public transportation, or they might be so caught up in their day that they don’t realize the impact they are having on others.
Your cooperation is greatly appreciated and will allow everyone to have a more enjoyable commute. Remember: Courtesy is Contagious!
- The FREE email packed with local news
- The FREE email packed with local news
- The FREE email packed with local news
© 2018 Potomac Local Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.