Menu
Woodbridge
83°
Cloudy
Feels like: 89°F
Wind: 5mph SE
Humidity: 72%
Pressure: 30.15"Hg
UV index: 3
Detailed forecast ▸
For a Better Commute. For Better Connected Communities in Prince William & Stafford, Va.
150,000 monthly users. 324 paid subscribers.
Sign In
Subscribe

Growing healthcare industry, entrepreneurship focus of new Stafford economic development director

Subscriber Content
Christopher Hirons
For Potomac Local
September 20, 2018 / 4:00 am / Leave a Comment
Holden

Subscribe Today and Connect to Your Community

Get full access to Potomac Local and support quality local journalism with a $6 monthly subscription, or SAVE with a $65 annual subscription. It costs less than a good cup of coffee.


—or—


Try us FREE for 14 days!

Or log into your account.

Terms of Service

Post Your Email Notices, Press Releases, Event Fliers, and Photos


News, Stafford, Business,

© 2018 Potomac Local Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.