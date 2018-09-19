Rescheduled Parkway Boulevard work starts Monday

STAFFORD — (Press Release) Parkway Boulevard in Stafford County will be closed to all traffic at Wellington Court over four days, from Monday, Sept. 24 through Thursday, Sept. 27, to allow crews to complete an emergency drainage pipe replacement.

Signs will be posted along the recommended detour route, which will be Eustace Road and Northampton Boulevard.

Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) and contractor crews will be replacing a deteriorated corrugated metal pipe underneath the road. The pipe is approximately 60 inches wide and 120 feet long. Crews will install a replacement plastic pipe.

“We regret the additional travel time and inconvenience area residents and travelers in North Stafford will face as a result of this road closure,” said Kyle Bates, VDOT Assistant Fredericksburg Residency Administrator. “But a complete road closure will allow us to replace the pipe in only four days, and it will avoid congestion on Route 610 that was likely to develop from lane closures near Wellington Court.”

VDOT and contractor crews recently finished another pipe replacement along Parkway Boulevard at Kimberly Drive.

This emergency pipe replaced had been scheduled to occur on Sept. 12-15, but was postponed due to potential impacts from Hurricane Florence.