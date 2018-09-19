George Mason University, Virginia Serious Game Institute and CenterFuse to collaborate

Strengthening Resources to Advance Business Startups

George Mason University, the Virginia Serious Game Institute (GMU/VSGI) and CenterFuse CoWork Begin a Collaborative Partnership

Manassas, VA (Press Release) – George Mason University, the Virginia Serious Game Institute GMU/VSGI and CenterFuse CoWork (CenterFuse) are pleased to announce our new strategic partnership to develop sustainable social and economic value with the assistance of our resources located within GMU/VSGI and CenterFuse. Our mutual goals are to advance and strengthen the business resources of GMU/VSGI and CenterFuse for high-tech startups, game-startups and small-business startups. Simultaneously, GMU/VSGI and CenterFuse will support research, educational, promotional, and strategic business partnership goals.

Through this collaboration, we seek to support the growth of Prince William County, the City of Manassas and surrounding area entrepreneurs by being the nucleus for where innovation happens. Our collaborative mission will be focused on creating an environment to accelerate the vision of our startup companies by promoting innovative ideas through creativity, inspiration and strategy, commented Dr. Olivia M. Blackmon, Director of Corporation Outreach at George Mason University – Virginia Serious Game Institute.

“We are excited about the opportunity to collaborate with GMU/VSGI. This is a wonderful platform to expand opportunities for both organizations to have access to educational forums, workshops, mentoring, business plan development, idea creation, and shared events”, commented Jackie Krick, CenterFuse Co-Founder and Partner.

To kick off our partnership, GMU/VSGI and CenterFuse will host an open house event for startups October 25th at CenterFuse. Register to attend online at Eventbrite, event name: Get Serious. Get Startup.

The Virginia Serious Game Institute (VSGI), established in 2014, is located on the George Mason University Science and Technology Campus in Prince William County. VSGI provides hands-on training, certification, research and development assistance, as well as rapid prototype development for the U.S. government.

CenterFuse, founded in 2016 is a unique, shared coworking space located in the heart of Historic Downtown Manassas at Center and Main Streets with a mission to empower entrepreneurs and startup small business ventures.