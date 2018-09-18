Update on Fairfax County 4-vehicle fatal crash

According to an email from the Virginia State Police:

At 4:31 a.m. Tuesday (Sept. 18), the Virginia State Police responded to a multi-vehicle crash in the eastbound lanes of Interstate 66 at the 162 mile marker.

The crash involved four vehicles, including three pickup trucks and a Toyota sedan. The cause and sequence of the crash remain under investigation at this time. No charges have been placed.

The driver of the Toyota, Juan Bernabe Reinaga Zapata, 21, of Manassas, Va., died at the scene.

Two other drivers were transported to Fairfax Inova Hospital for treatment of serious but non-life threatening injuries.

All eastbound lanes were cleared by 8:30 a.m.