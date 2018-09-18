Menu
Woodbridge
For a Better Commute. For Better Connected Communities in Prince William & Stafford, Va.
150,000 monthly users. 322 paid subscribers.
Produce allegedly violated in Manassas grocery store

News
Potomac Local
September 18, 2018 / 7:03 pm / Leave a Comment

Now making national news, an alleged produce violation has resulted in an arrest of a Manassas man. From the Manassas City police report:

Destruction of Property/Indecent Exposure

On September 15, 2018 at approximately 4:37 p.m., officers of the Manassas City Police Department responded to 10100 Dumfries Rd (Giant Food) for a report of destruction of property. A loss prevention employee reported the suspect was seen picking-up produce, pulling down his pants, rubbing the produce on his buttocks, and replacing the produce back on the shelf. As a result, the store had to destroy several pallets of produce. The suspect, later identified as Michael Dwayne JOHNSON, was arrested by officers on-scene.

                Arrested: JOHNSON, Michael Dwayne, a 27-year-old resident of Manassas

                                Charges: Destruction of Property, Indecent Exposure

 

News, Manassas Local, Crime

