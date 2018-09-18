‘Jasper’ the Pit Bull gets second chance as police K9

Jasper, a two-year-old Pit Bull mix has a second chance and a job as a police K9. From the Prince William Humane Society press release:

The Prince William Humane Society teamed up with Off Leash K9 Training and the Throw Away Dogs Project to repurpose, train, and relocate one of their own rescue dogs to an Indiana Police Department.

Jasper is a two-year-old Pit Bull mix who was originally found as a stray and turned into the Prince William County Animal Shelter. Through their community partnership with the county shelter, the Prince William Humane Society transferred Jasper to their offsite adoption center and immediately set out to find his forever home. It became clear early on that his extreme high level of energy, loyalty, and ball drive made him destined for something unique and with a purpose to serve.

After two initial assessments by Nick White at Off Leash K9 Training, he paired us up with the wonderful people at the Throw Away Dogs Project who specialize in repurposing, training, and relocating unique dogs to positively impact our communities. Jasper’s progress through the program over the past several weeks has been amazing; the potential that this shelter dog demonstrated to his trainers is now becoming a reality.

Our K9 Jasper now has a job. Upon completion of his Narcotic Detection Training with the Throw Away Dogs Project, Jasper will head to Indiana to meet his new handler, live happily in his forever home, and serve the citizens of Kennard, Indiana as a member of the Kennard Police Department. From shelter to service – Jasper is the epitome of why all of us involved in animal welfare do what we do. Congratulations to Jasper and the amazing team at Throw Away Dogs Project for giving this sweet boy a second chance on life.