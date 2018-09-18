Fatal pedestrian crash investigated in Dumfries

DUMFRIES — A man was struck and killed on Route 1 in Dumfries.

It happened about 8:30 p.m. near the intersection of Graham Park Road, near Triangle Shopping Center.

A victim is a homeless man who was pronounced dead on the scene, we’re told by a police source. Prince William police are investigating the crash.

We’re told the striking vehicle did not stay on scene.

More as we have it.

Photos: Sammoto Yamosa