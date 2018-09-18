Updated. From the Manassas City police report:

Fatal Crash Investigation On September 17, 2018 at approximately 9:21 p.m., officers from the Manassas City Police Department responded to the intersection of Sudley Rd and Godwin Dr for a report of a single vehicle crash. The preliminary investigation revealed the victim was travelling on Godwin Dr when he suffered a medical emergency causing him to collide with a guardrail at the intersection of Godwin Dr and Sudley Rd. The victim was transported to a local area hospital where he was pronounced dead. The victim has been identified as David Morales DAVIS, a 53 year-old resident of Manassas.

MANASSAS — One person is dead after a crash late Monday in Manassas.

City police were called to the interaction of Sudley Road and Godwin Drive about 10:30 p.m.

Police have released few details about the crash. We’re told it involved one vehicle.

The crash scene was cleared shortly after 11 p.m.

Police said the crash is under investigation. Multiple lanes of Sudley Road were closed during the investigation.