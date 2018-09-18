Crash investigation leads to alleged assault on law enforcement officers, drug arrest, more

A crash investigation lead to an alleged assault on law enforcement officers, drug arrest and more. From the Prince William police report:

Assault & Battery on Law Enforcement Officer (LEO) – On September 17 at 12:51AM, officers responded to the 13600 block of Mapledale Ave in Woodbridge (22193) to investigate a single vehicle crash. Officers subsequently responded to a residence located in the 5300 block of Qualey Pl in an attempt to make contact with the registered owner of the vehicle. When officers arrived, they made contact with a woman standing outside of the home. During the encounter, the woman, identified as Demetria Le Rhonda BRYANT, became agitated and disorderly. Officers further determined that BRYANT was intoxicated and arrested her. As officers were attempting to place BRYANT into a police cruiser, she resisted and kicked an officer in the arm. Officers deployed pepper spray and secured the accused without further incident. No injuries were reported. During a subsequent search of BRYANT, narcotics were recovered. A short time later, a resident of the home, Shatie Nicole THROWER, also became disorderly towards officers. When officers attempted to place her under arrest, she resisted and began kicking and swinging her arms at two officers. A TASER was deployed and THROWER was eventually detained without further incident. Minor injuries were reported. Following the investigation, both BRYANT and THROWER were transported to the Prince William – Manassas Adult Detention Center without further incident.

Arrested on September 17:

Demetria Le Rhonda BRYANT, 26, of 14455 Minnieville Rd in Woodbridge

Charged with assault & battery on a LEO, possession of a schedule I or II narcotic, obstruction of justice, and intoxicated in public

Court Date: October 26, 2018 | Bond: Held WITHOUT bond

Shatie Nicole THROWER, 30, of 5302 Qualey Pl in Woodbridge

Charged with 2 counts of assault & battery on a LEO, disorderly conduct, and intoxicated in public

Court Date: November 7, 2018 | Bond: Held WITHOUT bond