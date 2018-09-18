Castaways Repertory Theatre performing ‘The Madwoman of Chaillot’

Castaways Repertory Theatre will be performing “The Madwoman of Chaillot, a comedic play that divides the world between artists and men of business. From the press release:

Castaways Repertory Theatre Presents

THE MADWOMAN OF CHAILLOT

By Jean Giraudoux, adapted by Maurice Valency

Produced by Special Arrangement with Dramatists Play Service, Inc

Director Harry Kantrovich

A beautifully comedic play of stark contrasts in human character, The Madwoman of Chaillot divides the world sharply between the artists and the men of business. The businessmen, whom are called by their profession rather than by name, are interested only in finding new ways to become wealthier. They do not tolerate anyone but their own kind. On the other hand, the poets, musicians, vagabonds, and artists only want to create and to love and enjoy one another. The bohemians are a vanishing lot; the businessmen are taking over and corrupting everything that is pure and full of life. The Prospector, the Broker, and the President have discovered oil beneath the streets of Paris and seek to destroy whatever they must in order to get it. Their nefarious plans come to the attention of Countess Aurelia, the benignly eccentric madwoman of the title. She is an aging idealist who sees the world as happy and beautiful. But, advised by her associate, the Ragpicker, who is a bit more worldly than the Countess, she soon comes to realize that the world might well be ruined by these evil men—men who seek only wealth and power and acts as the core of creative thought to stop the darkness from taking control of their world.

Mainstage* Performances: Sep 21, 22, 28, 29 and Oct 5, 6 at 8:00 pm.

Sep 23, 29 and Oct 7 at 2:00 pm.

The Cast by Name and Character :

Claudine Andola – Police Woman/Little Person

Brenda Brummer- Broker

Nancy Cahill – Countess Aurelia

Journey Cole – Flower Girl/Street Singer

Jan Dylewski – Josephine

Becky Farris – Gabrielle

Jill Jago – Waiter

Kieran Weldon – Pierre

Rachel Johnston – Deaf Mute

Dee McCollum – President

Ed Johnson – Prospector

Courtney Petko – Irma

Walter Stewart – Dr. Jadin

Eric Trumbull – Ragpicker/Sewer Man

Sallie Willows – Baroness/Lady

Denise Wilson -Morgan- Constance

Wendy Labenow – Peddler/Doorkeeper