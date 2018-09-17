Prince William County encourages voting in-person, absentee

WOODBRIDGE — (Press Release) There is a general election on Nov. 6, and Prince William County encourages all eligible residents to vote. If you aren’t available to vote on Nov. 6, there are plenty of opportunities to vote absentee, which starts on Sept. 21.

The list for those who are eligible to vote absentee is rather broad and allows for absentee voting under a wide array of circumstances. Those include people living outside of the country, students attending college, commuters who will be away from the county for more than 11 hours between 7 a.m. and 9 p.m. on Election Day, first responders, those with a disability or illness, people with a religious obligation, and active duty military and their spouses, among others. Visit the Prince William County Office of Elections website at http://www.pwcvotes.com for a complete list of absentee voting qualifications.

People who wish to vote absentee will need to fill out an application https://www.elections.virginia.gov/Files/Forms/VoterForms/VirginiaAbsenteeBallotApplication.pdf and return it to the Office of Elections, located at 9250 Lee Avenue in Manassas, by Tuesday, Oct. 30, in order to request that a ballot be mailed.

The application can be completed in several ways. Registered voters, with the appropriate identification, who wish to vote absentee in-person can fill out the application at their designated absentee voting location and vote the same day. Designated absentee in-person voting locations in the county include:

· Office of Elections at 9250 Lee Avenue in Manassas

· Haymarket-Gainesville Community Library at 14870 Lightner Road in Haymarket

· Virginia Division of Motor Vehicles Office at 2713 Caton Hill Road in Woodbridge

People with a Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles license or identification card can register to vote online https://www.elections.virginia.gov/citizen-portal/index.html at the Virginia Department of Elections website.

Those who are not registered to vote will have to wait five days for a ballot to be issued, with the exception of military and overseas voters, according to the Virginia Department of Elections website.

The following is a list of significant voting dates:

Sept. 21, 2018 – Absentee voting begins.

Oct. 8, 2018 – The Office of Elections and all absentee voting locations are closed.

Oct. 15, 2018 – The last day to register for the November General Election.

Oct. 30, 2018 – The deadline to request a ballot by mail for the November General Election.

Nov. 3, 2018 – The last day to vote absentee in-person for the November General election.

Nov. 6, 2018 – Election Day.