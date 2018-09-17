Leave the car at home on Car Free Day

Car Free Day is an annual event that encourages drivers to leave their cars at home and find more environmentally and health-friendly ways to travel. From the Metropolitan Washington Council of Governments press release:

Commute to a Healthier Lifestyle on Car Free Days – September 21 and 22

Washington, D.C. (September 13, 2018) – Commuter Connections, the American Lung Association, and the American Heart Association urge residents to take the pledge to go car free or car-lite on Friday, September 21, and/or Saturday, September 22, 2018 to celebrate Car Free Day

Car Free Day is an annual event that encourages drivers to leave their cars at home and find more environmentally and health-friendly ways to travel and get around.

“Commuter Connections offers commuters the services they need to find healthier transportation alternatives. By going car free, including teleworking, or going car-lite, such as by carpooling, commuters can reduce the time they spend sitting in traffic,” said Nicholas Ramfos, Commuter Connections Director. “Pledging to go car free demonstrates a commitment to improving the overall health of the region by decreasing emissions and reducing traffic congestion.”

“Going car-free or car-lite is one important way to help improve air quality. We at the American Lung Association are excited to join forces with Commuter Connections to spread the word about Car Free Day on September 22,” said Laura Hale, American Lung Association Advocacy Manager. “Both of our organizations support reducing pollution and making sure that the air we breathe is clean and healthy.”

In addition to helping improve air quality, through participation in Car Free Days by bicycling, walking, taking public transportation, or a combination of the above, commuters can also increase their physical fitness which when done on a regular basis can lead to improved health.

“We are proud to partner with Commuter Connections to support our community, the environment, and create heart healthy habits. Walking or biking during your commute is a great way to get in your 30-minutes of daily exercise to reduce your risk of heart disease,” said Soula Antoniou, American Heart Association Executive Director.

Everyone who signs up to take the free pledge at www.carfreemetrodc.org will receive a District Taco promo code for $3 OFF an online order of $10 or more, and will be automatically entered in a raffle for a chance to win great prizes, including a Samsung Galaxy Tab, gift cards from Giant Food Stores, VRE commuter train round-trip passes, $25 SmarTrip fare cards, Capital Bikeshare annual memberships, annual Washington Area Bicyclist Association memberships, and more! Raffle prizes were made possible by the generosity of many local businesses who are using this opportunity to support going green and cleaner air for the region.