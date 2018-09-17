‘9 to 5,’ a story friendship and revenge in the Rolodex era to take Hylton stage

MANASSAS — (Press Release) Prince William Little Theatre presents the musical comedy 9 to 5, The Musical at the Hylton Performing Arts Center. This show is based on the seminal 1980 hit movie with music and lyrics by Dolly Parton and book by Patricia Resnick. 9 to 5, The Musical is produced by arrangement with MUSIC THEATRE INTERNATIONAL.

Set in the late 1970s, this hilarious story of friendship and revenge in the Rolodex era is outrageous, thought-provoking and even a little romantic. It centers on the downtrodden working lives of three women, Violet (Jolene Vetesse), Judy (Christine Laird), and Doralee (Laura Mills). Pushed to the boiling point, these three female co-workers concoct a plan to get even with the sexist, egotistical, lying, hypocritical bigot they call their boss Franklin Hart (Joey Olson). In a hilarious turn of events, Violet, Judy, and Doralee live out their wildest fantasy–giving their boss the boot. While Hart remains “otherwise engaged,” the women give their workplace a dream makeover, taking control of the company that had always kept them down. Hey, a girl can scheme, can’t she?

The production is directed and produced by Melissa Jo York-Tilley, music directed by James Maxted, choreographed by Melanie McGuin and Jonathan Fair, and stage managed by Mary Ann Hall.

Performances are in the Gregory Family Theater at the Hylton Performing Arts Center, located on the George Mason University campus at 10960 George Mason Circle in Manassas, VA for TWO WEEKENDS ONLY on the following dates and times:

October 12, 2018 at 8:00 pm

October 13, 2018 at 2:00 pm

October 13, 2018 at 8:00 pm

October 14, 2018 at 2:00 pm

October 18, 2018 at 8:00 pm

October 19, 2018 at 8:00 pm

October 20, 2018 at 8:00 pm

October 21, 2018 at 2:00 pm

PLEASE NOTE: This show is not suited for children and should be considered PG-13.

Tickets are $25 for Adults, $20 for Seniors/Students/Active Military and $15 for Children 12 and Under. Tickets are available at the door or can be purchased online.

PRODUCTION TEAM

Producer/Director: Melissa Jo York-Tilley

Music Director: James Maxted

Co-Choreographers: Melanie McGuin and Jonathan Fair

Stage Manager: Mary Ann Hall

Lighting/Technical Design: Kurt Gustafson

Costume Designer: Michelle Matthews

Sound Designer: Matthew Scarborough

Properties Designer: Kelsey Moran

Hair & Make-up Design: Caroline Scarborough

Set Design: Nicholas Mastrangelo

Dialect Coach: Ivy Cole

Accompanist: Justin Streletz

Sound Engineer: Noah Fraize

CAST

Violet Newstead – Jolene Vettese

Doralee Rhodes – Laura Mills

Judy Bernly – Christine Laird

Franklin Hart, JR – Joey Olson

Roz Keith – Melanie McCleerey

Joe – Matthew Scarborough

Dwayne – Joshua Wilson

Josh/Ensemble – Jonathan Rodriguez

Russel Tinsworthy/Ensemble – Drew Fleming

Dick Bernly/Ensemble – Jay Wells

Ensemble: Marissa Dolcich, Benjamin Foster, Debbie Franck, Becca Harney, Fiala Havasek, Nick MacFarlane, Chrissy Mastrangelo, Melanie McGuin, Luke Messenger, Andrew Morin, Katie Morris, Trevor Nordike, Jen Rodriguez, Caroline Scarborough, Aaron Talley, Esther Tennyson, Alex Tyree and Kathy Young.

ABOUT PRINCE WILLIAM LITTLE THEATRE

Prince William Little Theatre (PWLT) is a community theater organization based in Manassas, Virginia, Prince William County. Providing quality local community theater since 1984, we are a volunteer non-profit organization partly funded by grants from the Prince William County Park Authority, the City of Manassas, and private contributions. We provide quality community theater productions (musicals, plays, drama, comedy, and one-act performances) several times a year as well as fundraisers. Beginning in 2010, PWLT began performing at the Gregory Family Theater in the Hylton Performing Arts Center at the George Mason University Campus located in Manassas, Virginia located in Prince William County.

For more information about PWLT, please visit pwlt.org.