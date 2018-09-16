Prince William Service Authority picks up achievement award

WOODBRIDGE — (Press Release) The Prince William County Service Authority was recognized on September 12 for winning the 2018 Virginia SPQA Achievement Award from the U.S. Senate Productivity and Quality Award (SPQA) Program.

SPQA uses the national Malcolm Baldrige Excellence Framework to set rigorous quality standards for Performance Excellence and to help organizations cultivate continuous improvement at every level. Earlier this year, a team of SPQA examiners assessed the Service Authority against the framework and visited the water and wastewater utility’s facilities for two days to observe and get a deeper understanding of its processes.

“The pursuit of performance excellence is no easy task,” wrote U.S. Senators Tim Kaine and Mark R. Warner in a letter of congratulations to the Service Authority. “We commend SA for its ongoing commitment to attaining excellence and for the foresight to recognize the values of self-assessment and of independent and expert feedback.”

The Service Authority was honored at the two-day Forum for Excellence at the Stafford campus of Mary Washington University.

“The Service Authority constantly seeks ways to enhance its services to customers and the community,” said General Manager Dean Dickey. “We have adopted the Baldrige Framework to help us continuously improve as an organization. We are very proud of this award and all it represents.”