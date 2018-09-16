Abduction, strangulation charges filed in Prince William County

From Prince William police:

Abduction | Violation of a Protective Order – On September 13 at 7:20AM, officers responded to investigate a domestic assault at an apartment located in the 14300 block of Jeffries Rd in Woodbridge (22191). The victim, a 47-year-old woman, reported to police that she has been involved in an ongoing domestic dispute with the accused, an acquaintance, since August 26. The investigation revealed that on August 26, the accused allegedly refused to let victim out of his sight when she wanted to leave the apartment. At some point, the accused took the victim’s cell phone when she attempted to contact police. The parties eventually separated, and the victim eventually obtained a protective order against the accused on September 10. The accused subsequently violated the protective order by contacting the victim on September 12. The victim eventually reported the incidents to police on September 13. Following the investigation, officers obtained warrants for the arrest of the accused, identified as Eloy VEGA. Attempts to locate the accused were unsuccessful.

Wanted: [Photo from July of 2014]

Eloy VEGA, 41, of the 14800 block of Winding Lp in Woodbridge

Described as a white male, 5’11”, 190lbs, with black hair and brown eyes

Wanted for abduction, violation of a protective order, domestic assault & battery, and preventing the summoning of a law enforcement officer

Strangulation | Domestic Related – On September 13 at 3:13PM, officers responded to a residence located in the 5500 block of Moreland Dr in Broad Run (20137) to investigate a domestic assault. The victim, a 22-year-old woman, reported to police that she was involved in a verbal altercation with the accused, an acquaintance, which escalated. During the encounter, the accused grabbed the victim by the neck and chocked her. The parties eventually separated, and the victim contacted police. The accused fled the area on foot prior to officers arrived. Responding officers located the accused a short time later and detained him without incident. Minor injuries were reported. Following the investigation, the accused, identified as Trevor Dale CLAWSON, was arrested.

Arrested on September 13:

Trevor Dale CLAWSON, 24, of 5515 Moreland Dr in Broad Run

Charged with strangulation

Court Date: Pending | Bond: Held WITHOUT bond