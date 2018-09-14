Woodbridge and Manassas college students keeping busy
Two college students, one from Woodbridge, one from Manassas, are staying busy out of state. From two press releases:
Jade Graves, of Woodbridge, VA, started coursework at Fort Lewis College, Colorado. Graves’s major is Writing.
Nicholas Alford of Manassas, VA, studied Arabic language & culture in Morocco during summer 2018. Alford is a junior majoring in modern languages/Arabic at University of North Georgia (UNG).
