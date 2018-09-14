Menu
Woodbridge and Manassas college students keeping busy

News
Potomac Local
September 14, 2018

Two college students, one from Woodbridge, one from Manassas, are staying busy out of state. From two press releases:

Jade Graves, of Woodbridge, VA, started coursework at Fort Lewis College, Colorado. Graves’s major is Writing.

Nicholas Alford of Manassas, VA, studied Arabic language & culture in Morocco during summer 2018. Alford is a junior majoring in modern languages/Arabic at University of North Georgia (UNG).

