Shifting Tides Art Studio and Gallery opens in Occoquan

Shifting Tides Art Studio and Gallery in Occoquan has opened. From the Occoquan Mayor’s E-Newsletter:

New Gallery in Occoquan

A new gallery officially opened its doors today in Occoquan! Shifting Tides Art Studio and Gallery is located at 408 Mill Street in historic Occoquan. This wonderful new addition to the town joins an array of existing Occoquan galleries that are all part of the NOVA Arts and Cultural District. If you have a moment please stop by and view the artwork of Dr. Jesun Lin that is currently on display and welcome this new member of our community.

Settled in the middle of the 18th century, the historic riverfront town of Occoquan is home to a variety of historic buildings and an eclectic mix of more than one hundred shops and restaurants. It is particularly well known for its annual spring and fall craft shows. For more information on the town check out its web site at www.occoquanva.org