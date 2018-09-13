Crews battle blaze on Taney Road in Manassas

MANASSAS — (Press Release) The City of Manassas Fire and Rescue Department responded to a working residential structure fire at 4 a.m. this morning in the 9200 block of Taney Road.

Crews arrived on scene to find two townhomes with fire showing through the roof. There were no injuries due to the fire and Red Cross is on scene to help the five adults, one child and a dog who were displaced.

The cause of the fire was determined to be accidental by the City of Manassas Fire Marshal’s Office and the total loss to both properties is estimated to be about $60,000.

City of Manassas Fire and Rescue units were assisted by the Manassas Volunteer Fire Company, the Greater Manassas Volunteer Rescue Squad, Prince William County Department of Fire Rescue, the Lake Jackson Volunteer Fire Department and the Yorkshire Volunteer Fire Department.