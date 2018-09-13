Caustic substance attack, unlawful filming, school threats, shooting investigations in Woodbridge, Dumfries

September 8 through 12, investigations were launched on cases involving a caustic substance attack, unlawful filming, two school threats and a shooting in Woodbridge and Dumfries. From two Prince William police press releases:

Malicious Wounding by Caustic Substance – On September 11 at 8:15PM, officers responded to the area of Minnieville Rd and Prince William Pkwy in Woodbridge (22193) to investigate an assault of a Potomac and Rappahannock Transportation Commission (PRTC) bus driver. The driver, a 55-year-old man, reported to police that he was operating a PRTC bus in the above area when he observed an unknown male running alongside the bus. When the bus stopped at the intersection due to traffic, the male began banging on the bus and demanded that the door be opened. When the driver refused, the male stood in front of the bus blocking it from moving. The male then returned to the bus door and kicked out one of the lower windows on the door. The suspect was then able to reach inside and open the door. The suspect then entered the bus, sprayed the driver with an unknown substance causing minor injuries to the driver, and then fled the area on foot. A police K-9 responded and searched for the suspect who was not located. The investigation continues.

Suspect Description:

Black male, in his 30s, 6’00”, with short black hair and brown eyes

Last seen wearing white shirt and pants

Unlawful Filming – On September 8 at 5:24PM, officers responded to the Walmart located at 17041 Jefferson Davis Hwy in Dumfries (22026) to investigate an unlawful filming that occurred earlier that evening around 4:30PM. The victim, a 22-year-old woman, reported to police that she was using the restroom inside the store when she observed an unknown man slip a cell phone underneath the stall door and possibly record or photograph her. The victim immediately ran out of the restroom and notified a store employee who contacted police. No additional contact was made between the victim and the suspect. Officers searched the area for the suspect who was not located. The investigation continues.

Suspect Description:

White male, middle aged, 5’7 and 160lbs, with a medium build, dark hair, and full beard

Last seen wearing black shirt, grey jeans, and round glasses

Threats to School Grounds – On September 10 at 6:12PM, officers received information from the Connecticut State Police concerning a potential threat of violence at an unspecified school in Connecticut. The investigation revealed that a 17-year-old male of Dumfries was playing the online video game “Fortnite” with another juvenile gamer who lived in Connecticut when he threatened an act of violence at the school of the other gamer. Officers subsequently located the accused and determined that the threat was not credible. Following the investigation, the accused was charged. The case will be handled through Juvenile Intake.

Charged on September 11: [Juvenile]

A 17-year-old male of Dumfries

Charged with threats over public airways

Threats to Bomb on School Grounds – On September 12 at 11:38AM, a School Resource Officer (SRO) at Potomac Middle School located at 3130 Panther Pride Dr in Dumfries (22026) was notified by school staff of a note that was found written on a piece of paper in one of the classrooms threatening to bomb the school. Students, faculty, and staff were immediately evacuated from the building as a precaution. The SRO quickly identified the suspect involved as a 12-year-old male student and determined that the threat was not credible. Following the investigation, the SRO obtained a petition for the student who was served and released to the custody of a family member. The case will be handled through Juvenile Intake.

Charged on September 12: [Juvenile]

A 12-year-old male of Dumfries

Charged with knowingly communicating a false threat to bomb

Shooting Investigation | Armed Robbery – On September 11 at 1:18AM, officers responded to the 16800 block of Jefferson Davis Hwy in Dumfries (22026) to investigate a shooting. The victim, a 25-year-old man, reported to police that he was sitting in his vehicle, which was parked in the 3100 block of Chesapeake Dr, when he was approached by three males brandishing handguns. During the encounter, the suspects assaulted the victim and took the victim’s keys, cell phone and money when they rummaged through his pockets. When the victim run away from the suspects, several shots were fired. The victim ran into a nearby business where he contacted police. A short time later, a responding officer located the victim’s stolen vehicle in the area of Larkin Dr. The vehicle drove to the dead end of Yew Grove Dr where the driver and a passenger bailed out and fled the area on foot. A police K-9 searched for the suspects who were not located. No injuries or property damage were reported because of the shooting. Minor injuries were reported by the victim. The investigation continues.

Suspect Descriptions:

One white male with long brown hair and two black males – no further descriptions are available at this time