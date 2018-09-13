Breaking and entering suspect said he had ‘just been released from Mary Washington Hospital for intoxication’
A Fredericksburg breaking and entering suspect told deputies he had just been released from Mary Washington Hospital for intoxication. The Stafford County Sheriff’s Office press release reads:
Post Your Email Notices, Press Releases, Event Fliers, and Photos
- The FREE email packed with local news
- The FREE email packed with local news
- The FREE email packed with local news
© 2018 Potomac Local Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.