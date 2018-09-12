Public hearing for Neabsco Mills Road widening planned

WOODBRIDGE — (Press Release) The Prince William County Department of Transportation will hold a public hearing regarding the design of the proposed Neabsco Mills Road widening project between

U.S. 1 and Smoke Court. The public hearing is scheduled for Wednesday, Sept. 26, at Freedom High School, 15201 Neabsco Mills Road in Woodbridge, from 7-9 p.m.

The proposed project would widen 4,300 feet along Neabsco Mills Road from a two-lane street to a four-lane divided roadway with a five-foot sidewalk

on one side of the road and a 10-foot multi-use path on the other.

During the meeting, the department will touch on the effects the proposed project will have on properties along the route, environmental concerns, and historical impacts. The meeting will include a presentation, a question and answer session and a breakout group session for discussion about the project.

The public can preview the public hearing plans at the Department of Transportation’s office at 5 County Complex Court, Suite 290, Prince William, Va.,

22192, prior to the hearing. Please call 703-792-6825 for staff availability.

Written or verbal comments about the project will be received at the meeting, and can also be submitted to the transportation office or emailed to GArboleda@pwcgov.org Please reference “Neabsco Mills Road Widen to Four Lanes Design Public Hearing Comments” in the subject heading.

The project, which the county’s transportation department is administering for the Virginia Department of Transportation, is estimated to cost roughly

$35 million in local, regional, state and federal funding, said the department’s Project Manager Gladis Arboleda. Construction is scheduled to begin in the fall of 2020 with a completion date set for the fall of 2022.

People are ready for the improvements, Arboleda said. “They really want this project to be done as soon as possible because Neabsco Mills is just two

lanes. We also have the high school and Northern Virginia Community College there. So, the shared-use path and sidewalk will benefit students.”