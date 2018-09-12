Madhaunter’s Madhouse haunted trail of terror returns
Madhaunter’s Madhouse haunted trail of terror returns in time for Halloween fun. From the press release:
LORTON, VA / September 12, 2018 – The Workhouse Arts Center is thrilled to announce the return of Madhaunter's Madhouse haunted trail of terror to the Workhouse (9518 Workhouse Way, Lorton, VA 22079) for a third year of scares on select nights from October 5 – 31, 2018.Chosen as 2018's "#1 Must-See Haunt" in Virginia by thousands of passionate fans at http://thescarefactor.com Madhaunter's continues to achieve both popular and critical success, being chosen as Virginia's "Top Haunt" in 2016 and runner-up in 2017 by industry experts at http://frightfind.com as well as scaring the souls out of nearly ten thousand guests each year.In 2018, screams will echo across the 55-acre historic Workhouse campus, built on the grounds of the once-abandoned and notorious DC Department of Corrections Lorton Reformatory. Our frightmasters will debut redesigned trails, spookier scenes, creepier characters, and more spectacular special effects, all designed to bring our guests' darkest fears and nightmares to life. And the popular, zombie-themed Madhaunter Escape Room will be on-site during the haunt, too.Based on guest feedback from our first two years, our Madhaunter's Madhouse event will also bring back fan-favorite entertainment experiences at our Ghost Bar Cinema, including local food trucks, themed bar, and scary movies projected onto a giant movie screen.Members of the media are invited to visit the haunt during our haunt hours (schedule below) or during the day if you're easily scared; press passes or site visits can be requested by emailing Frank Pappas, Managing Director at the Workhouse Arts Center, at frankpappas@workhousearts.org.More information, tickets ($20), and volunteer opportunities for Madhaunter's Madhouse are available online at http://workhousearts.org/madhaunter.Oct 5, 7-11pOct 6, 7-11pOct 12, 7-11pOct 13, 7-11pOctober 19, 7-11pOctober 20, 7-11pOctober 21, 7-10pOctober 26, 7-11pOctober 27, 7-11pOctober 28, 7-10pOctober 31, 7-11pLocated in Lorton, Virginia, on 55 acres once occupied by the historic Lorton Workhouse prison, the Workhouse Arts Center is a vibrant community of visual artists, performing artists, and arts educators working together to serve over 125,000 visitors annually from communities throughout Fairfax County and the greater Northern Virginia region. Nearly 100 regional artists create or exhibit their art at the Workhouse, and the Workhouse annually hosts more than 100 arts exhibitions, 300 performances, and 800 arts education classes, in addition to exciting events like Workhouse Fireworks and Brewfest. More information on the Workhouse is available online at http://WorkhouseArts.org.
